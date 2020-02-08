‘Transformational’ work at Aberdeen harbour hailed by MP

A multi-million-pound expansion of Aberdeen Harbour has been hailed as “transformational” by a government minister.

Nusrat Ghani MP, the UK Government Maritime Minister, visited the harbour where she toured the existing North Harbour.

She also heard about the £350 million Aberdeen South Harbour project that is currently being built.

The scheme to expand the harbour is the largest marine construction project under way in the UK.

During her visit to the port, Ms Ghani said: “I was delighted to visit Aberdeen to see the progress being made on the transformational development of the South Harbour.

“The maritime industry is at the heart of the UK’s economy and, as the principal port for the energy sector in Western Europe, Aberdeen Harbour is no exception. We are committed to supporting our world-class industry to continue to thrive.”

Construction on the scheme began in 2017 in Nigg Bay. It was announced late last year that work on the development at Nigg will finish in 2021 – it was originally meant to be next year.

The development is expected to add a further £0.9 billion to the Scottish economy, and it is hoped it will open up new opportunities for renewables and decommissioning around the North Sea.

Michelle Handforth, chief executive of Aberdeen Harbour Board, said: “It was an honour to host the minister and we are grateful for her support on our South Harbour investment.

“The evolution of the UK’s energy mix opens up a world of possibilities. We are poised to be a major catalyst in that, supporting the regional and national economy for decades to come.”

The port has trading links to 40 countries around the world and Aberdeen Harbour handles more than 26 million tonnes of shipping and contributes £1.5 billion to the region’s economy each year.

The harbour employs 100 people and helps sustain approximately 12,000 full-time equivalent jobs.

Aberdeen Harbour was first established as a business in 1136, and the expansion of facilities will accommodate larger vessels and hopes to upscale opportunities for existing customers, while opening the door to new markets.