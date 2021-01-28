Before and After: New video shows scale of transformation at Aberdeen Science Centre

Images capturing the before and after transformation of the Aberdeen Science Centre have been revealed.

The centre in Constitution Street, which was shut for two years to allow for a major refurbishment to be carried out, welcomed back members of the public for the first time in November last year.

As part of the £6m project, an extension was added to the building, while a mezzanine floor was created to house some of the centre’s 60 new interactive exhibits.

They include RoboThespian, a chatty humanoid robot, and the OPITO Theatre of Energy, a one-of-a-kind immersive experience featuring three interactive displays.

Now the transformation of the state-of-the-art centre has been captured in a series of images by James Fisher Asset Information Services (AIS).

Aberdeen Science Centre will use the data as a means for promoting and inspiring visitors of all ages to engage with science.

© James Fisher Asset Information Services

Craig Ferguson, AIS senior digital surveyor said: “It has been fantastic to be involved with the project from start to finish. The science centre has always been an important STEM hub for the city and with the revamp, has even more to offer to inspire individuals of all ages.

“We’re proud that our technology, R2S, plays a part in the centre’s unique and interactive offering which allows visitors to virtually view the facility from anywhere in the world.

“I look forward to continuing the work that we do with the centre, with our next steps looking at how we can use augmented reality to provide even more interaction with the exhibits.”

Using its digital twin platform, R2S, AIS successfully captured the educational charity’s facility before, during and on-completion of the revamp.

Debbie Mathers, Aberdeen Science Centre STEM ambassador programme manager said: “It has been great to see the transformation of Aberdeen Science Centre from such a unique perspective. We have already started to forget what the building looked like two years ago and this is a reminder of how far we have come!

“We are excited to learn more about how the final product can support our mission and enable us to find new ways of working. And we are looking forward to future collaborations too.”

Working with students from Aberdeen University and Robert Gordon University, AIS actively continues to support STEM students in reaching their future ambitions within the data technology industries.