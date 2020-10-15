Trains return to north-east town for first time in 50 years

Trains returned to a north-east town for the first time in more than 50 years this morning.

Commuters in Kintore waited patiently for the 6.36am to pull into the £15million station on a historic day for Aberdeenshire.

The original station opened in 1854 but was shut in 1964 as part of the Beeching Cuts.

Network Rail built the new site which has fully accessible, step-free access between platforms via a footbridge with lifts.

It will be operated by Scotrail and will become a permanent stop on the Aberdeen to Inverness route.

The history of the station has been incorporated into the new site, with heritage benches and salvaged signs installed.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “This new station is clear evidence of the Scottish Government’s commitment to the north-east. It comes hot on the heels of line dualling between Aberdeen and Inverurie and the introduction of an Inverurie and Montrose Crossrail service.

“By providing a rail interchange that offers significant parking provision with the largest electric vehicle charging facility in the north east, as well as cycle storage facilities and bus links, we are making the decision to switch from private car to train even easier.

“It also offers wider regional benefits by removing the need to drive into Aberdeen city centre, with that reducing congestion and emissions.”

The new station garnered a positive reaction online.

Exciting morning – brisk walk to my new local train station. Benches from the previous one been refurbished. Cracking job all @Aberdeenshire @ScotRail @NetworkRailSCOT @BAMNuttall pic.twitter.com/68KsSzyRsU — Lorna Hogg (@HoggLorna) October 15, 2020

First train out of Kintore since 1964 this morning 😁 pic.twitter.com/R4dnjmdTvM — Ewan Wallace (@EWCW67) October 15, 2020

First train has just left Aberdeen for new Kintore station at 0635 today. Well done to all involved in making this happen. Promise made, promise delivered.#ScotRail — StewartStevensonMSP (@zsstevens) October 15, 2020

We're live at #Kintore this morning. Watch the moment that @ScotRail services return to this @Aberdeenshire station after a 56-year wait.https://t.co/fFzsojICyb — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) October 15, 2020

The new station will be served by up to 28 ScotRail trains each day – including refurbished high-speed Inter7City trains.

Customers will benefit from a half hourly service at peak times Monday to Saturday, and an hourly service on Sundays.

David Simpson, ScotRail operations director, said: “It’s fantastic to see trains call at the station for the first time in almost 60 years.

“Customers in Kintore can now benefit from a fast and frequent service to Aberdeen and Inverness, which will be transformational for the town and the surrounding area for years to come.”