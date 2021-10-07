Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Trains halted after drunk went walkabout on railway tracks

By Kathryn Wylie
07/10/2021, 5:11 pm Updated: 07/10/2021, 6:06 pm
Shea McGarrell went wandering around the railway near Thistle Drive in Portlethen.

Trains to and from Aberdeen were halted and a major search was launched after a drunk 20-year-old went walkabout on a railway line.

Shea McGarrell was spotted wandering up an embankment towards the tracks in Portlethen on May 18, sparking concerns.

Police officers, sniffer dogs and fire crews spent almost two hours scouring the area for him before he was found safe and well.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard McGarrell was found on the tracks drunk, unsteady and confused and was taken into custody.

Shea McGarrell appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

‘Stop was put on the line’

Depute fiscal Ellen Barr said: “At 11.20pm a witness near the railway line became aware of a male within some bushes just past the parameter fence of the railway line. He saw the man run through the bushes and run up the embankment towards the tracks.

“He contacted police and they, as well as Scottish Fire and Rescue, attended and a search was made for the accused.”

She said a stop was put on the line and McGarrell was traced by the police dog unit.

“There was a strong smell of alcohol on his breath,” the fiscal added. “He was slurring his words and appeared unstable on his feet.”

Made threats to his police officers

He was taken off the track, handcuffed and placed in a police van.

But on that journey to Kittybrewster police station he directed a torrent of abuse towards officers, telling them: “Take these handcuffs off me and I will show you what I can do to you.”

He later headbutted an officer on the chin within his cell when they refused to remove his handcuffs.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said McGarrell was actually “quite a decent chap”.

‘He has let himself down’

He said: “This was a night where he, despite his better judgement, went drinking with friends and family and it turned into a bit of a drinking competition.

“He doesn’t remember how he got there, or what he was doing on the railway. He seems to be really quite ashamed and more than anything else he feels he has let himself down.”

He said McGarrell was a “family man” with a partner, a job with the family firm and “a desire to do the right thing now”.

“He has asked me to apologise for annoying people and making their lives more difficult,” Mr Hingston added. “He is unlikely to be in trouble going forward.”

‘Keep out of trouble’

Sheriff Kevin Duffy agreed the incident “seemed to be an aberration” and urged McGarrell to steer clear of alcohol in the future.

“Certainly to get into this kind of trouble in the future is something to be avoided,” he told him. “I sincerely hope you don’t end up in trouble like this again.”

McGarrell was admonished for a charge of trespassing on the railway and fined a total of £640 for two charges of threatening and abusive behaviour and police assault.

