Trains cancelled due to broken rail on Aberdeen line

A number of trains between Aberdeen and the central belt have been cancelled due to a broken rail.

Work was carried out on the line between Portlethen and Stonehaven

Passengers on delayed trains have been told the issue has been caused by a broken rail.

As a result of the checks, services to Edinburgh, Glasgow Queen Street, Dundee and Montrose were cancelled with replacement buses put in place.

A ScotRail spokesman said: “While Network Rail engineers fix a broken rail, services between Dundee and Aberdeen are disrupted.

“We’re sorry for the impact this is having on our train services, and share our customers frustrations.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep people moving and get customers where the need to be.”

ScotRail confirmed the line had reopened shortly before 4.30pm, however, delays and changes to service are expected until “trains and crew get back into position”.

UPDATE: The line has now reopened, services will be on the move shortly. We're still expecting delays and changes to services to continue while we get trains and crews back position, however. ^AD — ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 7, 2019

LNER have said some services may be delayed.

The cancelled trains include;