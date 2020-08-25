Trains cancelled after tree falls on line north of Aberdeen

Commuters are facing delays and cancellations to train services after a tree fell on the line north of Aberdeen.

Passengers have been warned by ScotRail of the disruption between Dyce and Inverurie.

Train services between Aberdeen and Inverurie and further north may be delayed or revised.

NEW: Due to a tree blocking the railway between Dyce and Inverurie the line is blocked. Train services between Aberdeen and Inverurie may be delayed or revised. I'll update you as soon as I can. ^Megan pic.twitter.com/iTGyKkdQL8 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) August 25, 2020

A statement on its website said: “We’ve had reports of a tree blocking the line between Dyce and Inverurie, affecting trains towards Aberdeen.

“Our staff are making their way to site and estimate they will be there 4.25pm. As soon as we have more information we will let you know.

“Trains from Aberdeen to Inverurie and Inverness are still able to run at this time.

“Disruption is expected to last until around 6pm today.”