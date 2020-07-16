Trains between Dundee and Aberdeen cancelled after person hit by train

The train line between Aberdeen and Stonehaven has been shut this morning after a person was hit by a train.

Emergency services are currently on scene at Newtonhill as the incident is ongoing at the moment.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a person hit by a train in Newtonhill, near Stonehaven around 7.10am this morning.

“Police Scotland are currently assisting British Transport Police and Network Rail who are leading on the incident.”

Trains are currently unable to run between Aberdeen and Dundee as this incident is investigated.

Trains between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen will not run between Dundee and Aberdeen.

Trains between Edinburgh and Aberdeen will not run between Dundee and Aberdeen.

Trains between Inverurie and Montrose run between Inverurie and Aberdeen only.

⚠️ NEW: Unfortunately, we’ve had reports of a person being struck by a train between #Aberdeen and Stonehaven and the lines are closed. We’re working closely with emergency services during this time and will keep you updated. ^Paul pic.twitter.com/iQqtqMAwZy — ScotRail (@ScotRail) July 16, 2020

A ScotRail spokesman said: “Some services have been subject to delay and alteration this morning. Sadly, this is due to a person being struck by a train.

“Anyone affected by this incident can contact Samaritans for free of charge, any time, from any phone, on 116 123.”