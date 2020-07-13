Trains between Aberdeen and Edinburgh cancelled after incident on the line

Trains between the north-east and Edinburgh have been cancelled this morning due to an in incident near the capitol.

ScotRail is warning of disruption to all services while emergency services respond to the incident between Inverkeithing and Edinburgh Gateway.

All lines in the area are closed.

NEW: Emergency services are dealing with a incident between Inverkeithing and Edinburgh Gateway. All services to and from Edinburgh via Inverkeithing will be affected. pic.twitter.com/eaXbehykgL — ScotRail (@ScotRail) July 13, 2020

The 7.07am service from Aberdeen was terminated at Dundee.

Both the 7.27am and 11.31am Edinburgh to Aberdeen services will start in Dundee.

For the latest changes, visit Journeycheck.com/ScotRail