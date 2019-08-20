Trains back on track as 15 weeks of work on Aberdeen to Inverness line finish

Months of bus replacement misery for rail passengers in the north-east has finally ended.

The Aberdeen to Inverness line reopened this morning after Network Rail carried out significant improvements on the line to increase the capacity and upgrade the service.

The rail authority had closed sections of the line between the two cities as part of a £300 million project to dual the track.

The crew of our 0713 #Inverurie – #Aberdeen before departure. Jim, Matt, Daniel and Alex on board this morning. Say hello to the team if you're travelling with us today. @NetworkRailA2I. pic.twitter.com/AKAO6FJW1C — ScotRail (@ScotRail) August 20, 2019

Work started in May, with bus-replacement services throughout the line, including a three-day service between Aberdeen and Inverness.

However, rail passengers finally swapped the road for the track today.

Thanks to customers and our lineside neighbours for your patience over the last 15 weeks. We’re pleased to see the upgraded railway open this morning. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) August 20, 2019

Network Rail bosses hope the project will also improve the reliability of services.

The double-tracking of the section is being carried out in preparation for the construction of a new station at Kintore, due to open in time for new timetables being introduced next May.

👋 In the opposite direction, the team at #Inverurie snapped the 0613 Aberdeen to Inverness service passing through the station. @NetworkRailA2I pic.twitter.com/UV4JJphE4o — ScotRail (@ScotRail) August 20, 2019

In total, 18km of new track has been laid, along with 32,000 sleepers and 72km of cables.

Signalling and bridges are being upgraded too, with the Don Viaduct between Dyce and Inverurie strengthened to cope with the increased load. The bridge was built in 1881.

Around 65,000 tonnes of ballast will be used for the whole project, with 76,000 tonnes of earthworks being removed.

The benefits of the upgraded line are expected to be seen by commuters from December 2019.

A ScotRail spokesman said: “The next timetable change is in December.

“More InterCity trains will be introduced on an ad hoc basis as our supplier’s refurbishment programme progresses.”

Our #A2I team ready to board the 1st train from #aberdeen to #Inverness. The 15 week rail closure has officially come to an end. Passenger services have resumed. Thank you all for your patience. pic.twitter.com/dgMVMMBleZ — Network Rail A2I (@NetworkRailA2I) August 20, 2019

The Network Rail spokesman added: “The Aberdeen to Inverness improvement project is a Scottish Government-funded project to upgrade the railway infrastructure between the two cities.

“Passengers will benefit from the introduction of hourly service between Inverness and Elgin extra 1,300 additional seats each day.

“The majority of Aberdeen to Inverness services will be high-speed trains providing 1,400 extra seats each day.”