Trains to and from Aberdeen to be disrupted until 2pm

Trains between Aberdeen and Dundee are to be disrupted until 2pm today, with some being cancelled.

A broken down Caledonian Sleeper, operated by Serco, is causing delays for services running to Aberdeen.

A spokesman for the rail firm said: “The service from London to Aberdeen broke down this morning.

“We are working hard to get all the passengers to their destination as soon as possible and we are really sorry for the delay to their journey.

“Tonight’s services will not be affected.”

ScotRail has said its services are to be disrupted as a result of the incident, which happened at Letham Grange, north of Arbroath.

It’s anticipated the company’s services will be affected until 2pm, with some being cancelled.

UPDATE: #Dundee Broken down train on move. Replacement bus still in op while service is recovered. Residual disruption expected till 14.00 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) March 31, 2016

The company is putting on replacement buses which will call at all stations to assist commuters.