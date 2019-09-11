Trained guides will take you around Cairngorms’ health walk routes

Staff at Cairngorms National Park are celebrating and promoting short local walks this week to encourage people to head out to the area to enjoy a stroll.

Studies show that just 30 minutes of walking a day is enough to make a significant difference to a person’s health, reducing the risk of coronary heart disease, strokes and cancer.

It can also improve mental wellbeing and help tackle social isolation issues.

The Wee Walks Week was launched four years ago, as part of the Active Cairngorms campaign, to help people discover the health benefits of exercising daily and being out in nature.

Anyone interested can take part in one of 20 health guided walks with a trained leader showing the way.

More information is availabe on the https://cairngorms.co.uk/ website.