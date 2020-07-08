Trained Childline staff can help north-east parents struggling during lockdown

Looking after children can be hard at the best of times, and even more so at the moment as people feel the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on their lives.

Parents may be feeling worried about finances, anxious about health and isolated, having been cut off from loved ones.

Many may be also struggling without their usual support networks and with the lack of respite from children’s needs or relationship strains.

It is so important for parents to know that if they are struggling or finding it hard to cope there is help out there. Parents and carers can contact the NSPCC helpline about any of their concerns and get advice and support.

Our trained helpline staff are also there to talk to people who are concerned about any child’s well being or safety. Our experts can offer advice and make informed decisions about whether further support is potentially needed for a child or their family. With children not in school at the moment, it is more important than ever that all of us in society play our part in looking out for those children for whom home is not always the safest place.

Carla Malseed Local Campaigns Manager NSPCC ScotlandIn the month after lockdown our helpline saw an increase in the number of calls about children facing neglect and physical and emotional abuse. Also, since lockdown, contacts to our helpline about the impact of domestic abuse on children have risen by 30%. Living in a home with domestic abuse can have a devastating and long-term impact on a child’s physical and emotional well being.

Our helpline can act as a lifeline for a child struggling in these exceptional times. At the moment, we’re particularly reliant on the public to come forward with their concerns, and we urge any adult who is at all worried for the safety or well being of a child to get in touch. Our experts can answer any questions and concerns, provide reassurance and advice or importantly take quick action if they feel a child is in danger.

Our NSPCC helpline experts can be contacted at help@nspcc.org.uk or on 0808 800 5000, weekdays 8am to 10pm and weekends 9am to 6pm.

Children can contact Childline for free on 0800 1111 or childline.org.uk 365 days a year, and speak to a counsellor about any worry or concern they may have.