Chance to train with top wrestlers at north-east sports academy

A sporting facility is offering people the chance to train with British wrestling champions.

Oldmeldrum’s ETKO Sports Academy will host Stars On The Mat training camps next weekend.

The camps, led by head coach Vladimir Gladko, will also include Vio Etko, a veteran wrestler who is an eight-time British champion.

Organiser Vio, also a founder and director of ETKO Sports Academy, said: “We’re very excited about bringing this breadth and depth of wrestling talent to our facility here in Oldmeldrum.

“This is a really fantastic opportunity for anyone who might wish to pursue wrestling as a sport.”

Stars On The Mat training camps take place next Friday to Sunday.

For information and booking contact ETKO Sports Academy on 01651 873876 or email admin@etkosports academy.co.uk