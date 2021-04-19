The actions of a person who threw a traffic cone that shattered the window of a moving train in Aberdeen have been branded “downright dangerous”.

While nobody was injured after the item was hurled at the train from a bridge in Cove on Saturday the engine involved was removed from service.

The cone shattered the driver’s window with British Transport Police (BTP) saying the driver could have been seriously injured or killed as a result of the “reckless action”.

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn slammed those responsible for throwing the item at the train as it made its way through the city.

He said: “This mindless and downright dangerous act cannot be condemned strongly enough and I would urge anyone with information to immediately contact the police.”

ScotRail service Aberdeen to Montrose was had taken out of service today after a traffic cone was thrown from a bridge in #CoveBay. Luckily, no one was injured, but this reckless action could have seriously injured or killed the driver and risked the lives of everyone onboard. pic.twitter.com/PtxjKA30Cc — BTP North Scotland (@BTPNorthScot) April 17, 2021

Councillor for Cove, Nigg and Kincorth, Alex Nicoll, added: “It is extremely disappointing to hear that somebody has been foolish enough to throw anything at a train.

“The potential to have caused a very serious injury through such actions should be very clear and obvious.

“I would encourage anyone with information to contact the police or Crimestoppers.”

Mr Nicoll added: “There have occasionally been problems with people transgressing onto the train line, but throwing things at a train is remarkably dangerous and certainly not something that has been prevalent in the past.”

A statement issued by BTP on Twitter said “luckily” there were no injuries and they were appealing for people with information to contact them.

“BTP Aberdeen are investigating and would encourage anyone with any information to contact police.”

A ScotRail spokesman said: “Anti-social behaviour has no place on Scotland’s Railway. We will work with the British Transport Police to clamp down on this extremely dangerous and unacceptable behaviour.”