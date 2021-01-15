North-east train services cancelled as embankment damaged near Laurencekirk

A number of train journeys have been cancelled after severe weather damaged an embankment between Laurencekirk and Stonehaven.

Services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen are cancelled until the situation is resolved, while services between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen will only run between the Glasgow station and Dundee.

And services between Montrose and Inverurie will run between Aberdeen and Inverurie only.

The changes are currently in effect, with disruption expected until the end of the day.

ℹ️ #Stonehaven – Disruption between Aberdeen and Dundee expected until the end of the day — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) January 15, 2021

Other options are available for people seeking to travel for the essential reasons permitted by coronavirus restrictions.

These are detailed on ScotRail’s Journey Check website.

Currently, no rail replacement transport has been arranged and tickets cannot be used on local buses, but this may change as the situation is investigated.

Meanwhile, services between Aberdeen and Inverness have been delayed this morning by 45 minutes due to points failures at Keith and Huntly.

A signaller had taken unwell, but a replacement has arrived on site.