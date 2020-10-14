Train services between Inverness and Aberdeen delayed by half an hour

Commuters travelling by train between Inverness and Aberdeen face delays of up to half an hour this morning.

A fault in the signalling system between Keith and Elgin has been reported to Scotrail.

The train operator has revealed that services between the two cities may be delayed by up to 30 minutes in order to get the problem fixed.

Engineers have been dispatched and are expected on-scene shortly.

Disruption is expected to last until about 8am.

Travellers are urged to take into account this delay when catching a train between Inverness and Aberdeen.