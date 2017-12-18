Aberdeen rail passengers urged to check before travel as Christmas Eve strikes planned on CrossCountry trains

Aberdeen rail passengers are being advised to plan ahead with a strike due to take place this weekend.

Industrial action took place on CrossCountry trains on December 9 and the firm and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union have not resolved a dispute about Sunday working and rostering.

It means further strike action is scheduled for Saturday and Christmas Eve.

On those two days, no CrossCountry services will run between Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

Services from Aberdeen to Plymouth and from Penzance to Aberdeen will stop at Newcastle and a limited service will then operate between Newcastle and Edinburgh.

A CrossCountry spokesman said its tickets would be accepted on ScotRail and Virgin trains.

The spokesman added: “We will be operating a reduced service (in England and to Edinburgh) but running some longer trains.

“Please keep checking our website for details before using any online journey planners.”

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “Our members are standing up for the principles of a decent work-life balance.”