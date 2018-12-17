Train fault cancels services between Aberdeen and Glasgow

Train services between Aberdeen and the central belt have been cancelled after a signalling faul.

ScotRail announced the disruption between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen this morning.

Due to a fault with the signalling system the line is closed at Perth.

A statement on its website said: “We’ve been informed of a problem with the signalling system at Perth which means we are currently unable to operate trains in and out of Perth.

“Engineers are on site at present trying to fix the problem. Once we have more information from the site we’ll update you.

“Need further information? Please speak to staff on the help point, in person or tweet us at @ScotRail.”

The disruption is expected until 9.00am this morning.