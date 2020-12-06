Train disruption on Aberdeen to Inverness line due to signalling fault

A signalling fault is causing disruption to train services between Aberdeen and Inverness.
The issue was detected between Elgin and Keith.
UPDATE: We're now unable to run trains between Elgin and Huntly. Services will run between Inverness & Elgin and Huntly & Aberdeen as normal. ^Angus
— ScotRail (@ScotRail) December 6, 2020
ScotRail said services are running through the area at a slower speed than normal and there are some service alterations including:
- Inverness-Aberdeen service terminate and start back from Elgin at booked times.
- Aberdeen-Inverness service terminate and start back from Huntly on booked times.
- Keith cannot be served by train service.
