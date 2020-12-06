Show Links
Train disruption on Aberdeen to Inverness line due to signalling fault

by Cheryl Livingstone
06/12/2020, 1:01 pm
A signalling fault is causing disruption to train services between Aberdeen and Inverness.

The issue was detected between Elgin and Keith.

ScotRail said services are running through the area at a slower speed than normal and there are some service alterations including:

  • Inverness-Aberdeen service terminate and start back from Elgin at booked times.
  • Aberdeen-Inverness service terminate and start back from Huntly on booked times.
  • Keith cannot be served by train service.

