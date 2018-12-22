Train delays in the north-east

Trains in the north-east have been hit by crew shortages today.

At least 13 services to and from the capital and Glasgow Queen Street have been affected by the lack of staff.

A further 14 trains will have less carriages including to and from Inverurie, Inverness, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The 11.02am train to Edinburgh was cancelled this morning with a shortage of crew blamed.

Train cancellations and delays that have infuriated north-east travellers for weeks.

ScotRail has apologised for the disruption, with staff training blamed.

Passengers looking to check train services can do so at http://www.journeycheck.com/scotrail/