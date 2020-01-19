Trail maps launched for north-east towns

A new map featuring a range of walking trails and interesting places to visit has been created for two north-east villages.

The Udny Community Trust Company Ltd created the brochure, which outlines walks around Pitmedden and Udny.

The length of each route is provided, as well as the average time it takes to get round the route and the difficulty levels for different abilities.

Walks include the Lang Walk Loop, Udny Green to Pitmedden, Pitmedden Village, Pitmedden to Tarves and Fisher Walk and Tolquhon Castle.

Each also includes sites of interest along the way, including Pitmedden Garden, Craft Bar, Eat on the Green, Tarves Heritage Museum, Haddo House and more.

The group described it as a “chance to explore the countryside on your doorstep”.

The booklet is available online for free, and can be downloaded at the Udny Community Council website, here.