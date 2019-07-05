Trail gives families the chance to explore Aberdeen

Families are being encouraged to take on a quest to explore Aberdeen’s history and heritage.

The new trail has been created by youth project Thrive Aberdeen, which involves city churches Queen’s Cross, Rubislaw, Holburn West and Midstocket.

The quest begins at the Tolbooth Museum and is designed to bring people around the city, ending up in Midstocket.

Along the way participants will visit landmarks and churches, as well as areas including Bonnymuir Green, The Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen, Duthie Park, Aberdeen Grammar School and some of the popular Nuart street art.

Jay Thomas, project manager at Thrive Aberdeen, said: “Over the past couple of months we received some Go For It funding from Church of Scotland and we conducted research with families.

“Some families were feeling like they didn’t have enough opportunities to do things together.

“We thought they would enjoy the history and heritage of the city as well as activities outdoors.”

Families will also be encouraged to get creative with bonus challenges, such as drawing what they think Aberdeen will look like in 100 years’ time.

There are also QR codes at some of the locations which, when scanned, will unlock bonus content.

Jay added: “We like to involve people in the church and we want to get people in and around some of the different landmarks in the city.

“We’ve been doing quite a bit of work in the past couple of months with primary schools and we did a bit of market research on what they would like to see.”

Paper copies of the quest challenge can be picked up from any of the four churches during opening times.

Completed challenges should be handed in to Queen’s Cross Church reception by 4.30pm on August 16.

Those who complete the entire challenge and receive a “distance bonus” will automatically receive two entries into a prize draw that will be carried out once the closing date has passed.

