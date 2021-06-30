Tragic death of teenage Aberdeen mum in police custody to be examined by court

The death of a 19-year-old mum while in police custody in Aberdeen will be investigated by a sheriff.

Shania Collins died after an incident in the city in December last year.

It is believed the loving teen mother then became unwell and suffered a heart attack.

Friends raised £1,200 for teen’s funeral

Donations poured in from devastated friends to help cover the costs of the popular youngster’s funeral, whose son was just seven-months-old when she died.

The collection reached £1,215 with people who knew Ms Collins eager to pledge cash to support her family.

Nicola Mckenzie, who organised the collection, said: “No parent should ever have to bury their child before them but unfortunately in this case it has to happen.

“With a very heavy heart we are hoping if anyone can help no matter how small the help is everything will help to give her the send off she deserves.”

One person who supported the collection said: “May you get the best bed in heaven, Shania.”

What will court hearing examine?

An investigation into Ms Collins’ death has been ordered due to it happening while she was in police custody.

Fatal accident inquiries are mandatory in all cases when someone dies in custody.

It has now been confirmed that a preliminary hearing will take place at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on August 11 with the investigation itself due to take place in December.

Fatal accident inquiries examine the circumstances of unexpected deaths and hear evidence from witnesses and experts.

They are held to examine whether any steps might be taken to prevent similar circumstances from happening again in the future.

Deaths in police custody are very rare in Scotland. Between 2013 and 2019 only 14 were recorded across the country.

A police spokeswoman declined to comment on the circumstances of Ms Collins’ death when contacted by Aberdeen Journals.