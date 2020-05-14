Tragedy as man, 24, dies following fall from Aberdeen flat window

A 24-year-old man has died after falling from a flat window on an Aberdeen street.

Police were called to Summerfield Terrace, just off King Street in Aberdeen, shortly after 10pm on Tuesday night when the body of a 24-year-old man was found.

It is understood the man, who was named locally as Greg McKay, died having fallen from the window of a flat on the street.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 10.10 pm on Tuesday, 12 May, 2020, the body of a 24-year-old man was discovered outside flats on Summerfield Terrace, Aberdeen.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the cause and circumstances of his death which at this time police are treating as unexplained.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

A floral tributes was laid outside a property on the street yesterday, with Aberdeen FC flags and scarves left at the Mains of Scotstown.

Following the tragic news, councillor Michael Hutchison, who represents the George Street and Harbour ward which includes Summerfield Terrace, said his thoughts were with the man’s family.

He said: “I’m very sorry to hear this news.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who passed away.”

Fellow ward councillor Dell Henrickson also expressed his condolences at the news.

He said: “It’s a tragedy and my thoughts are with the family and friends.”

Local councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “Our hearts go out to this young man’s friends and family. It is an appalling thing to happen.

“It must have been awful for those in the surrounding area. It is absolutely heart-wrenching.”