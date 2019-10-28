Tragedy as woman dies following serious two-vehicle collision

A woman died after a two-car crash on a north-east road.

Emergency services were called to the B977 at Raemoir shortly before 9am on Saturday.

The woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but was later pronounced dead.

The man driving the other car was also taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

His condition is not known.

The road was closed for 10 hours to allow police to carry out accident investigation work at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 8.50am on Saturday, police were called to a report of a road crash involving two cars on the B977 at Raemoir.

“Emergency services attended and a woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she was pronounced dead.

“Her family have been informed.

“A man, the driver of the other vehicle, was also taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for injuries.”

Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside councillor Peter Argyle said his thoughts were with the families involved.

He said: “It is clearly an utter tragedy for all involved.

“My thoughts are with the people in both cars, their families and the emergency service workers at the scene.”

The same road has been the scene of other incidents in recent weeks.

On September 21, the road was shut after a car struck a telegraph pole, although there were no injuries as a result of the collision.

And at the start of last month, a person suffered minor injuries following a one-vehicle crash.