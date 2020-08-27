Show Links
Traffic restrictions to be put in place at busy Aberdeen roundabout next week

by David Walker
27/08/2020, 10:39 am
The Haudagain Roundabout.

Traffic restrictions will be put in place at a busy Aberdeen roundabout next week.

Two key junctions are being constructed near the Haudagain roundabout to connect the new link road to the existing A96 and A92.

This will enable road users to bypass the Haudagain Roundabout.

On Monday, this work will commence with the westbound lane on the A96 Auchmill Road being closed, along with one lane southbound and northbound on the A92.

