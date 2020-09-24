Traffic restrictions put in place on Aberdeen roads

Restrictions lasting several months are to be put in place on two streets in Aberdeen.

From October 6, waiting will be prohibited on the northern side of Urquhart Road west of the junction with Park Road and on the west side of Park Road south of the same junction.

Cars will also not be permitted to turn left from Park Road onto Urquhart Road, or right from Urquhart Road onto Park Road.

The restrictions will be in place until March 31 and are the result of traffic signals currently in place at the junction.