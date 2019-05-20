Traffic restrictions on Aberdeen road as work takes place

Traffic restrictions are set to be introduced on an Aberdeen road next week.

Aberdeen City Council has made an order prohibiting waiting on the north side of Rosemount Place.

The restrictions will be in place between the junctions of View Terrace and 92 Rosemount Place from 7.30am on Monday May 27 to 4pm on Friday May 31 to allow for water disconnection works.

The council said: “Illegally parked vehicles will be removed at the owners’ expense.

“The measure is necessary to protect public safety during water disconnection works by Clancy Group.”