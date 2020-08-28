Traffic restrictions at Aberdeen’s Haudagain roundabout welcomed

A north-east councillor has welcomed traffic restrictions which will be put in place at a busy Aberdeen roundabout next week.

Two key junctions are being constructed near the Haudagain roundabout to connect the new link road to the existing A96 and A92.

This will enable road users to bypass the Haudagain roundabout.

On Monday, this work will commence with the westbound lane on the A96 Auchmill Road being closed, along with one lane southbound and northbound on the A92.

They will be shut for approximately two weeks.

Councillor Neil Copland, who represents Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill, said: “I think the work will cause some inconvenience but at the end of the day it will be necessary, because once it is completed motorists will see a huge improvement.

“Traffic numbers are significantly lower now at the junction than they used to be, especially since a lot of people are still working from home.

“It has to be done and now is as good a time as any, and hopefully we will see the benefits in the not too distant future.”

Farrans Construction is the contractor for the A92/A96 Haudagain Junction Improvement project.

These closures signal the beginning of the next phase of delivery with the construction of the two key junctions.

Other restrictions planned for the next few months will include contraflows, lane closures and speed restrictions.

Transport Scotland are advising road users to plan ahead, allow extra time for your journey and approach the new traffic management layouts with care.

This phase of the construction work will be carried out in a number of stages with traffic management on the A92 and A96 anticipated to be ongoing through the first quarter of next year.

Further details and updates on the temporary traffic management operations required in the coming months will be provided on the Transport Scotland A92/A96 Haudagain Junction Improvement project web page

Emily Alfred, Project Manager for Transport Scotland, said: “These traffic restrictions are necessary for the safety of both road users and construction workers during what will be an extremely busy construction period.

“Farrans Construction will monitor the traffic management operations during this key construction phase in order to minimise disruption to road users and the local community.

“Safety is our first priority and we would like to take this opportunity to thank road users for their patience while we deliver these significant improvements works at Haudagain.”

The project will, upon completion, help to reduce congestion and improve journey time reliability on this key route, as well as providing a safer route for pedestrians and cyclists.