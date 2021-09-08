Traffic nightmare to end as Haudagain roundabout reopens tonight

A stretch of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road will reopen tonight following a gas leak.

Road closures have been in place since Saturday, August 28 westbound from the Haudagain roundabout after Great Northern Road and Auchmill Road were closed.

The chaos began after a gas leak left residents without supplies.

But SGN have confirmed that they have completed the emergency repairs and the section of the A96 has been reinstated.

Now, the gas distribution company say they are waiting on the works to “set properly”, officially reopening the road at 6pm on Wednesday evening.

It comes following more than a week of diversions as drivers were advised to avoid the notorious bottleneck completely.

Instead, drivers were asked to divert via the A92 Mugiemoss Road while SGN engineers restored gas supplies to the affected properties.

Amid the traffic nightmare were 30-minute delays while bus services were forced to reroute.

Emergency works to restore gas

More than that, some homes had gas issues for up to six days while engineers pumped more than 185,000 litres of water from the pipes.

The company apologised for the inconvenience, telling the public that they appreciated everyone’s patience and understanding whilst they carried out the essential emergency work.

SGN has also said that compensation to the affected households will be paid automatically.

However, the payments may take up to anytime between five weeks and three months to come through.

The end of the Haudagain

Once dubbed on of the worst roundabouts of it’s kind in Europe, the Haudigan’s days are numbered.

A £50million bypass will soon replace the infamous intersection, which has required around 400 police attendances in the past five years.

The A92/A96 improvement project will mean that a new 1,600ft dual carriageway will be built to link North Anderson Drive and Auchmill road.

Already, the works have required 130 properties to be demolished, forcing motorists to contend with contraflow systems, speed restrictions and lane closures.

However, works have been delayed due to Covid-19 and aren’t expect to begin until winter – prompting fears that the initial project cost could rise above £50million.

