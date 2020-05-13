Traffic measures announced for Aberdeen streets during works

A number of Aberdeen streets are set to be subject to temporary traffic signals to allow Scottish Water to carry out works.

Victoria Street in Dyce was due to have temporary traffic signals put in place from 9am this morning at its junction with Farburn Terrace.

The measure will be in place until 4pm on Friday.

Meanwhile similar measures have been announced for King’s Gate for a week at the start of next month.

A temporary traffic signal will be in place at the junction with Gordondale Road from 9am on June 1, up until 4pm on June 8.

The measures are to allow for Scottish Water works which will be carried out in 24 hours.

Fonthill Gardens West, in Aberdeen, will also be closed throughout the day tomorrow to allow for repair works by Openreach.

The closure, from its junction Great Southern Road, for its entire length, will be in place between 7.30am and 8pm.

A traffic notice stated: “There will also be a prohibition of waiting for any purpose on either side of Fonthill Gardens West, Aberdeen, from its junction Great Southern Road, for its entire length.

“The no-waiting restrictions will be demarcated by the use of no-waiting cones. Illegally parked vehicles will be removed at the owners expense.

“The restrictions are in the interests of public safety during repairs works by Openreach.”