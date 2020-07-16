Traffic lights to remain at damaged Aberdeen bridge following crash

Traffic lights will remain at a damaged Aberdeen bridge until it can be repaired.

The Rob Roy bridge at the A93 in Peterculter was shut just after 4.30pm last night after a car crashed into a wall.

It was reopened almost seven hours later but with lane restrictions in place.

Now, Aberdeen City Council has confirmed that these lane restrictions and traffic lights will remain in place until the bridge is repaired.

Engineers are assessing the damage to the structure today.