Traffic lights to be installed at notorious Aberdeen bypass junction

New traffic lights are set to be installed at an Aberdeen bypass junction.

The lights will be fitted at the Kingswells South junction, where the bypass joins the A944. They will be funded by Transport Scotland and maintained by Aberdeen City Council.

Users of the route had complained about the junction and tailbacks in the area with emergency services called to numerous crashes since the road opened early last year.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokeswoman, councillor Sandra Macdonald, said: “Council officers have been working with Transport Scotland and Police Scotland to identify measures for the A944 roundabout to improve safety, and the proposal to install traffic lights has been agreed in principal with Transport Scotland

“The traffic lights proposal is due to be considered by operational delivery committee in March.”

A spokesperson for Transport Scotland said: “We explored a number of options which could improve the operation and safety of this junction along with Aberdeen City Council and Police Scotland.

“We expect the installation of traffic signals will improve operation of this junction and therefore enhance the safety of road users by providing better opportunities to exit the trunk road safely, as well as helping to reduce the speed of traffic travelling around the roundabout.

“We continue to advise motorists to adjust their driving to align with road conditions and always to approach any junction with care.”