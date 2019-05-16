Traffic lights to be installed at Broad Street junction

New traffic lights will be installed in Aberdeen city centre following complaints about Broad Street.

Councillors agreed the lights would be installed at the Gallowgate/Upperkirkgate end of the street to help improve accessibility.

It comes just a week after councillors were given the chance to experience the area from the perspective of a blind or partially-sighted person.

The final position of the lights will be determined following discussions with “key stakeholders and funders” before any work will take place.

A number of other changes will be made to Broad Street following a road safety audit.

Of the 21 recommendations, 19 have already been implemented, with the other two in progress.

One of the remaining jobs involves improving the distinction between the pedestrian and vehicle space at Upperkirkgate, further discussion is required before this will be finalised.

The second of the outstanding jobs is install bollards on the north entrance of the road to “force bus drivers to avoid driving over the tactile” surface.

There is also plans to install improved signage informing drivers they are entering the Marischal Quarter.