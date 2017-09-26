Traffic lights promised by end of next month at ‘notorious’ Aberdeen junction

Traffic lights are set to be installed at a busy junction next month following a six-month delay.

Aberdeen City Council granted Barratt Homes planning permission to build the Ocean apartment complex in Park Road on the condition it installed traffic lights nearby.

The work, at the junction of Park Road and Urquhart Road, was planned for the Easter school holidays, but Barratt Homes said there had been a delay due to issues with utility companies.

The council has now confirmed the lights are due to be installed during the October school holidays, when roads are expected to be quieter than usual.

In a letter to Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart, the council’s director of communities, housing and infrastructure Bernadette Marjoram said: “I can advise that Barratt Homes have now confirmed they intend to undertake the improvement works between October 16 and October 30.

“It is unfortunate there has been a delay, given that roads construction consent was granted on March 31.

“I can assure you that my officers have been in regular contact with Barratt Homes emphasising the importance of these works.”

Mr Stewart said: “The junction has become notorious for pedestrians to cross at peak times and the lights would also help improve traffic flow, with the current junction giving priority along Urquhart Road despite the majority of traffic travelling along Park Road.

“I am sure this will be very welcome to those who live nearby and who struggle to get across this road because the traffic is so dangerous.

“The delays since the Easter holidays have been unacceptable, but I am pleased that the hurdles that were holding up the work have now been cleared and something should be in place by the end of the ‘tattie holidays’.”

Part of Park Road is currently closed northbound until Saturday, and area councillor Michael Hutchison previously said he was disappointed that Barratt Homes was unable to do the current work at the same time as installing the lights.