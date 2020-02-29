Plan for traffic lights at busy Aberdeen junction after 29 collisions

Installing traffic lights at a busy junction would “significantly improve safety” there, a report says.

The Evening Express reported yesterday that an Aberdeen City Council officer told a member of the public in a letter their colleagues were concerned about safety at the junction of the AWPR and A944 at Kingswells.

Now, they have recommended councillors vote to install traffic lights at the Kingswells South roundabout when they meet next week.

The report, which will be presented to members of the council’s operational delivery committee on Thursday, said there have been 29 collisions at the junction since February 14 last year – with four resulting in serious injury.

It added: “The introduction of signals would significantly improve safety for traffic exiting the AWPR and improve driver confidence.

“Aberdeenshire Council has stated it welcomes the positive impact in reducing road traffic collisions which introducing signals should have and this view is also supported by both Transport Scotland and Police Scotland.”

In the report, officers recommend councillors “instruct the chief officer of operations and protective services to deliver the full implementation of the traffic signal installation.”

If councillors give the green light for the lights to be installed, Transport Scotland would install them though Aberdeen City Council would maintain them.