Traffic lights out following crash on north-east road

Traffic lights on a north-east road are not working after a car crashed into them.
The incident happened just before 3pm, and Aberdeenshire Council has warned the lights at South Road and Riverside Road in Ellon are out as a result.
A police spokeswoman confirmed a Vauxhall Corsa had hit the traffic lights.
She said nobody was injured in the crash and added: “The lights are out but it’s not causing major issues.”
motorists are advised to avoid the area until later this evening as there will be a delay until a temporary set are in place.
