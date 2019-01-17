Traffic lights out following crash on north-east road

Traffic lights on a north-east road are not working after a car crashed into them.

The incident happened just before 3pm, and Aberdeenshire Council has warned the lights at South Road and Riverside Road in Ellon are out as a result.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a Vauxhall Corsa had hit the traffic lights.

She said nobody was injured in the crash and added: “The lights are out but it’s not causing major issues.”