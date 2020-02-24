Show Links
Traffic lights at busy Aberdeen city centre junction fail

by Callum Main
24/02/2020, 9:49 am
Traffic lights in Aberdeen city centre have failed this morning.

Aberdeen City Council confirmed engineers are on route to the junction of Crown Street and Union Street.

The initial fault was reported shortly after 9am.

In a statement released online, a council spokesperson said: “The fault has been passed to our traffic signal maintenance contractor and an engineer will be on site soon.”

Breaking