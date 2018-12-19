Video: Car left badly damaged after smashing into tree in Aberdeen

Two cars have crashed on a busy Aberdeen road, damaging a bollard and traffic lights.

Police were called to King Street, near Aberdeen University, at 5.55am after the smash involving a white VW Golf and another car.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “One vehicle has struck a bollard, a traffic light and a tree.

“We have units at the scene and the council has been called because the traffic light has been badly damaged.”

There are no reports of injuries and the road has not been blocked.