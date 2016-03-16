A warning was made today that traffic in Aberdeen is set to increase – despite the building of a bypass.

A Noise Action Plan report for city councillors said new modelling showed levels would rise in the coming years.

One of the original aims of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) was to improve air quality and “opportunities for pedestrianisation in the city centre”.

A 2008 study predicted there would be “a significant traffic reduction” – including a 16% drop in HGVs on Market Street, one of 15 Noise Management Areas identified in the new council report.

But the update from council officers showed development in the heart of Aberdeen would bring more cars, even though policies push for green transport.

It said: “The predictions need to be reviewed in terms of recent studies being carried out in the city centre and other parts of the city.

“These studies are still ongoing but initial outcomes suggest that traffic in the city centre is predicted to increase by 5% over 2012 levels by 2023, even with the AWPR in place.

“This is due to an intensification of development beyond that originally assessed as part of the AWPR scheme.”

The annual noise update added: “It is possible, therefore, that the effects of the AWPR will not contribute to the aims of the action plan and this will need to be reviewed as part of the ongoing City Centre Masterplan work and other studies as appropriate.”

The city bypass, which is due to open at the end of 2017, will link with the A90 at Stonehaven and Charleston south of the city and Blackdog to the north.

Today, Councillor Ramsay Milne, chairman of regional transport Nestrans, said: “The benefits of the AWPR still remain, and while there is predicted traffic growth due to a welcome rise in city centre jobs, this would be compounded if the bypass was not delivered.”

The update was considered by the communities, housing and infrastructure committee.