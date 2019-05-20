Traffic island removed for Great Aberdeen Run to be reinstated

A garden traffic island which was controversially removed by Aberdeen City Council almost two years ago is to be reinstated.

Residents in Old Aberdeen were infuriated after trees and shrubs on an island between Don Street and Cheyne Road were cut down in order to accommodate the runners on the Great Aberdeen Run.

Initially the local authority said they would not be permanently reinstated due to the predicted £10,000 cost.

However, traffic management and road safety officer Vycki Ritson revealed to the Old Aberdeen Community Council that there had been a change of heart.

The original island was removed from the conservation area in 2017.

It was made of granite kerbing and featured established trees and shrubs.

The site acted as a barrier to driving between the streets.

Angry residents in the area had been calling for its reinstatement.

There were claims by residents of cars driving over the site since the plants had been removed.

Following those complaints a replacement island was installed, with rubberised kerbing and reflective bollards, alongside planters which contained shrubs and bedding plants.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council confirmed the new island would be closer to the original.

She said: “The plan is still to have the traffic island and trees in place before the end of July.”

Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen councillor Alexander McLellan welcomed the reinstatement of the garden island in his ward.

He said: “This has been a priority for the community and I have pushed for action.

“I’m pleased to hear officers have committed to the end of July, given actions were agreed a number of months ago.”

In September last year, Dewi Morgan, chairman of the Old Aberdeen Community Council, said that the community council has not yet seen any plans for the area.

He said: “It won’t be put back into its original state, but we hope it will be put back into something similar.”