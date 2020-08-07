Traffic hit by delays as horse bolts from trailer and causes road closure

A escaping horse caused a major north-east road to be shut this afternoon.

Stagecoach’s number 35 service was delayed following the incident on the A947 near Parkhill.

#BBirdServiceUpdate Due to an emrgency road closure caused by an accident on A947 Olmeldrum Road at Parkhill, Dyce we are expecting delays on the 35 service — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) August 7, 2020

According to Police Scotland, the issue was caused by a horse escaping from a trailer in the area.

The road was shut while the animal was rescued and safely put back into the horse box.

Traffic appears to still be backed up in the area around the B977 junction, just north of Dyce.