Traffic fears see Aberdeen drive-thru coffee shop plan thrown out

Plans to build a drive-thru Starbucks in an Aberdeen community have been rejected.

Proposals had been lodged with Aberdeen City Council to build a coffee shop on Bridge of Don’s Intown Road on land that was the site of a car showroom until it was demolished.

The plans were submitted by landowners Kemble Estates Ltd who believed the addition of Starbucks to the area would be “hugely positive” for Bridge of Don.

However, planning officers at the local authority have refused permission to build the Starbucks, citing concerns about traffic and the effect it would have on shops and premises in the area.

The land earmarked for the drive-thru has also been labelled business and industrial land in the Aberdeen City Local Development plan, not for shops and takeaways.

Daniel Lewis, development management manager at the council, highlighted these issues as the reasons they are refusing the plans.

He said: “By its very nature, the main focus of a drive-thru coffee shop is typically to serve and attract passing trade, and in particular, given the site location, this would be in the form of vehicular users of the A956 Ellon Road dual carriageway, from which the site is accessed.

“On this basis the proposed development would not deliver a use aimed primarily at meeting the needs of businesses and employees within the surrounding business and industrial area, but would clearly aim to serve a customer base from a far wider area.

“It is considered that the proposal would likely be in direct competition and as such have the potential to affect the vitality/viability of such centres.”

The developers claimed that no problems would arise from the site and the proposed drive-thru at the coffee shop had adequate queue space to support the expected number of vehicles, based on traffic surveys carried out earlier in the year.

Traffic concerns were also brought up as a reason for the Bridge of Don Community Council objecting to the plans.

A statement from the group said: “There is concern over the claim that there is significant spare capacity at the junction to accommodate future demand.

“The conclusions do not match favourably with actual observations of the junction made in the past.

“Intown Road is a dead end and all traffic will have to access/egress the site at the one junction.

“Irrespective of the survey findings there are still concerns relating to safety at the junction particularly at peak times.

“The traffic survey indicates that figures have been based on 2020 estimations.

“The community council is aware of applications for proposed large-scale housing developments near the location, and additionally, further development applications within Aberdeenshire.

“If these developments are approved, traffic flow will invariably increase considerably.

“It appears the surveys do not or cannot take this into account.”