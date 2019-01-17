Thursday, January 17th 2019 Show Links
News / Local

Traffic diverted through north-east town after two crashes on A90

by Craig Paton
17/01/2019, 10:04 am Updated: 17/01/2019, 10:17 am
Send us a story

Drivers are being asked to divert through a north-east town after two crashes on a major road.

Two incidents have been reported on the A90 at Brechin golf course, both northbound and southbound.

In the southbound lane, a jack-knifed lorry is blocking the road, with traffic at a standstill as far back as Stracathro.

A white BMW was also reported to have struck the central reservation in the northbound lane.

Police Scotland are on scene and vehicle recovery has been organised.

Police Scotland has asked that drivers divert through Brechin to avoid the incident and alleviate traffic pressure.

A statement from Traffic Scotland said: “Due to an RTC both carriageways of the A90 at Brechin are restricted.

“Drivers are advised to approach with caution and allow for longer than normal journey times.”

More from the Evening Express

Tags
Breaking

    Cancel