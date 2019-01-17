Traffic diverted through north-east town after two crashes on A90

Drivers are being asked to divert through a north-east town after two crashes on a major road.

Two incidents have been reported on the A90 at Brechin golf course, both northbound and southbound.

A90 A933 Brechin – B966 Keithock – Accident, All lanes restricted in both directions for up to 45… https://t.co/vsVAELEqFS #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 17, 2019

In the southbound lane, a jack-knifed lorry is blocking the road, with traffic at a standstill as far back as Stracathro.

A white BMW was also reported to have struck the central reservation in the northbound lane.

Police Scotland are on scene and vehicle recovery has been organised.

*NEW* ❗️⌚️09:45#A90 Brechin – 2 seperate RTC's restricting the carriageway Northbound – 1 vehicle RTC

Southbound – RTC involving HGV Police on scene and traffic slow, will update on which lanes are blocked as soon as we can@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/Y2qW9pdr7h — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 17, 2019

Police Scotland has asked that drivers divert through Brechin to avoid the incident and alleviate traffic pressure.

A statement from Traffic Scotland said: “Due to an RTC both carriageways of the A90 at Brechin are restricted.

*UPDATE* ️⌚️10:10#A90 Brechin is CLOSED ⛔️ in both directions due to a RTC, local diversion route through Brechin Police on scene and traffic slow@NETrunkRoads https://t.co/yBh9bGHAd7 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 17, 2019

“Drivers are advised to approach with caution and allow for longer than normal journey times.”