Traffic delays after incident on Aberdeen road

Motorists are facing delays as a result of an incident on a major route in Aberdeen.
Emergency services were called to the A944 Lang Stracht, near the junction for Dobbie’s garden centre, shortly after 7.30am to a report of a medical emergency.
The incident is believed to have involved a cyclist.
The road is partially blocked, and police and ambulance are in attendance.
A police spokesman said: “We were called to a report of a person needing medical assistance at 7.35am.
“We are in attendance along with the Scottish Ambulance Service.
“There does not appear to have been any collision. It is a medical matter.”
The condition of the person involved is unknown.