Traffic delays after incident on Aberdeen road

Motorists are facing delays as a result of an incident on a major route in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to the A944 Lang Stracht, near the junction for Dobbie’s garden centre, shortly after 7.30am to a report of a medical emergency.

The incident is believed to have involved a cyclist.

The road is partially blocked, and police and ambulance are in attendance.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a report of a person needing medical assistance at 7.35am.

“We are in attendance along with the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“There does not appear to have been any collision. It is a medical matter.”

The condition of the person involved is unknown.