‘Traffic chaos’ worries over Kingsford Stadium plans

Campaigners claim a new plan for the Kingsford Stadium will cause “traffic chaos”.

Aberdeen FC has permission to build the 20,000-capacity stadium if it builds a crossing point over the A944 towards Arnhall Business Park.

A footbridge was initially proposed – but the club now wants to build a pedestrian crossing instead – and shut the A944 after games.

In an email released by Aberdeenshire Council under Freedom of Information laws, a senior Aberdeen City Council employee said: “The proposal to allow safe crossing of the A944 is no longer a bridge.

“Instead it is proposed to add an additional part-time crossing point to allow the flow of pedestrians from Arnhall to the stadium.

“For post-match, the solution proposed is to close the A944 and divert traffic through the business park for between 20-30 minutes after the whistle to clear the stadium and grounds.”

He added: “Significant concern was expressed about this (by the council).”

A spokeswoman for West Aberdeen Environmental Association Protection, which opposes the location of the stadium, said: “Should such a major road closure and large-scale movements of pedestrians not have been brought to the table as part of the original plans?

“Aberdeenshire Council would surely have had something to say too – after all, it’s Aberdeenshire who will bear the brunt of this traffic chaos.”

The stadium’s project manager Raymond Edgar said: “As with any development of this scale, this process requires more detailed information and analysis not available prior to planning being granted.

“It must also take account of other developments in the locality which have been approved since the consent for the stadium was granted and have a bearing on issues such as transport.

“The councils have provided initial comments for the club to review, which will help inform the next steps in what is an iterative process to ensure the best outcome for all concerned.

“It is worth noting that the consent does not specify that a footbridge is required over the A944, merely a safe means of crossing for pedestrians. We are exploring ways of achieving this.”

If the club wishes to change planning conditions, it must apply to Aberdeen City Council, whose spokesman said such an application would be considered by its council committee.

He added: “There would be an expectation of the applicants to provide adequate supporting information to demonstrate the acceptability of any such alternative measures proposed or, in the case of removing a requirement in its entirety, demonstrate that the requirements of the condition were no longer necessary.”