Traffic chaos hits north-east town as A90 works cause delays

Roadworks are causing delays on a section of the A90 this morning – with traffic queuing into Ellon town centre.

Traffic is tailed back along Castle Road heading towards the town centre, with further delays on both South Road and Riverside Road.

Golf Road heading south into the town centre is also queued back.

The A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road junction to the north of the town is currently closed to traffic looking to head out of the area due to roadworks on the other side of the roundabout.

And a stretch of A948 between Balmacassie Way and Balmacassie Road is also shut, adding to the issues.

Motorists are also facing delays approaching the A90 roundabout, with traffic lights on the trunk road near the park and ride causing problems for those heading through the area.

The works on the A948 are expected to last until November 1, with the works near the park and ride expected to be complete by Wednesday.