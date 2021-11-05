Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Traffic chaos as people descend on village of Newtonhill for the fireworks display

By Ross Hempseed
05/11/2021, 9:37 pm Updated: 05/11/2021, 9:43 pm
The fireworks display 2021 in Newtonhill. Picture by Ryan Hutton

Due to the Aberdeen fireworks display being cancelled, revellers travelled to the small village of Newtonhill causing traffic queues in the area.

It is understood that many people from neighbouring Aberdeen, descended on the village to view the fireworks display.

This has resulted in queues of cars forming on the A92 Stonehaven to Aberdeen road causing delays in the area.

The colourful display of fireworks lit up the night sky over the small village. Picture by Ryan Hutton.

The busy event started at 6.30 pm and finished at 8 pm and people were still trying to leave the small village at 9 pm.

It is understood that some of the queues stretched back as far as Portlethen.

Well that's the busiest I have seen the fireworks display in Newtonhill. Traffic is still trying to leave the village,…

Posted by Ian Mollison on Friday, 5 November 2021

The fireworks were organised by the Newtonhill Village Association who were also selling food and sparklers as well as collecting donations to fund next year’s display.

Aberdeen City Council decided to cancel the city’s annual fireworks display due to ongoing restrictions on gatherings due to Covid-19.

This has led some people to make their way to smaller events being held in neighbouring towns Newtonhill, Peterhead and Banchory.

 