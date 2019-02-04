Monday, February 4th 2019 Show Links
News / Local

Trading Standards warn north-east residents of unsafe goods being sold from back of van

by Lee McCann
04/02/2019, 5:21 pm
Trading standards have warned residents in the north-east they could be injured after unsafe goods are reportedly being sold out of the back of a van.

Power tools and machinery are being sold from the back of the vehicle in Fraserburgh.

A spokeswoman from Aberdeenshire Council’s Trading Standards said: “These goods are unlikely to meet safety requirements and would put users at risk of injury.

“Always buy from reputable sources.”

Brian Topping, councillor for Fraserburgh and district said residents need to be careful of where they are buying items from.

He said: “There is no such thing as a bargain.

“If someone is selling out of the back of a van the first thing I would wonder is where this has all come from.

“The fact Trading Standards as put out a warning I would say to people to be wary of where they are buying their goods from.”

