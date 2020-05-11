Trading Standards issues warning to Aberdeen retailers over social distancing

Trading Standards have warned Aberdeen retailers that they must ensure social distancing measures are enforced.

The organisation has released government approved guidelines that must be followed to ensure that any businesses that are open remain safe for staff and customers.

All businesses should control the entry of people into the premises to ensure that a distance of two-metres can be observed for customers and employees.

All shops that are open must ensure appropriate social distancing measures are in place, regardless of the size of the shop. For more information on this and the coronavirus regulations see https://t.co/YAjdXkT4Ef or email covid19enforcement@aberdeencity.gov.uk @AberdeenCC pic.twitter.com/9psGu0C112 — Aberdeen City Council Trading Standards (@AberdeenCityTS) May 11, 2020

A queue control system must also be put in place outside of shops, with the correct distance marked on the ground.

The warning comes as a number of businesses begin to reopen for delivery or collection services.

Those with concerns should contact Covid19enforcement@aberdeencity.gov.uk

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: